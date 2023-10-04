Scotts Hill Lions Tough Loss to Ripley Tigers

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions football program, coming off a big win over Liberty, headed to Ripley to take on the Tigers. The Lions could not withstand Ripley’s onslaught. The final score of the game was 49-0, with Scotts Hill’s record dropping to 2-5. Scotts Hill is on fall break this week, so it will be a bye week for the team.

The Lions gave up two touchdowns in the first quarter. Both touchdowns were on the ground. In the second quarter, the Tigers scored…

For complete coverage, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!