Lady Tigers Collect Two More Wins to Finish the Regular Season

Article by Jordan Morris-

Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team has officially finished their regular season. This past week the Lady Tigers faced off with USJ on the road and Hardin County which was a district match. The Lady Tigers collected two more wins in each of the games. The Lady Tigers finish the regular season with a 21-6 record and a 13-0 record in district games.

In the first game, Lexington traveled to Jackson to go head-to-head with the University of Jackson on Monday, September 25th. The Lady Tigers won in 5 sets. Lexington won the…

For complete coverage, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

