Foundation Brings Many Services Together

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Foundation brought together many government services as it celebrated its one-year anniversary this past week.

Local leaders touted the foundation’s initial success and thanked Joe T. Wood for his efforts to find the much needed grant money when they held an Opportunity and Hope Resource Fair at the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 27th.

Representatives from education, human services, housing, and many local organizations came together to show the community what they offer.

The local chapter was founded in June 2022 as part of the Community Foundation of West Tennessee, formally the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

“We are excited about what this chapter is going to be doing,” Dr. Frank McMeen, president of the West Tennessee foundation said. The local chapter is…

For complete coverage, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!