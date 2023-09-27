Woodland Homes Celebrates HUD Grant

Article by Steve Corlew-

A longtime resident, and member of the first board over Woodland Homes, Verta Mosley, helped Wesley Living celebrate a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development to be used for energy efficiency upgrades and renovations at the housing development.

“I’m excited!” the 101-year-old Mosely said when given the opportunity to speak. Mosely, a former teacher at Montgomery School, was on the original board that developed the low-income housing development for seniors.

“This is home to me. They wouldn’t let me come in Woodland Homes when it was finished, because I was too young,” Mosley said adding that she has now been there 24-years.

Woodland Homes, located just off Pollock and Derryberry Streets, was…

