Woodland Homes Celebrates HUD Grant

Wesley Living’s Woodland Homes received a “Big Check” in the amount of $750,000 for energy efficiency and other improvements during an upcoming renovation. Those attending the presentation were Verta Mosley, front left, a resident and member of the Woodland Homes Board when the senior living community was built. Also present, from left, Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, HUD Tennessee Field Office Director Walter Perry, Wesley Living Vice President Ron Budynas, Tennessee Housing Development Agency West Tennessee representative Gail Jordan, Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready, Executive Director of Southwest Development District Joe Barker, and Senator David Kustoff’s representative Monte Belew.
Photo by Steve Corlew / The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

A longtime resident, and member of the first board over Woodland Homes, Verta Mosley, helped Wesley Living celebrate a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development to be used for energy efficiency upgrades and renovations at the housing development.

“I’m excited!” the 101-year-old Mosely said when given the opportunity to speak. Mosely, a former teacher at Montgomery School, was on the original board that developed the low-income housing development for seniors.

“This is home to me. They wouldn’t let me come in Woodland Homes when it was finished, because I was too young,” Mosley said adding that she has now been there 24-years.

Woodland Homes, located just off Pollock and Derryberry Streets, was…

For complete coverage, see the September 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

