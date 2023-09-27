Scotts Hill Lions Dominate Liberty Tech

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions football program went head-to-head with Liberty at home for homecoming last Friday. The Lions were able to grab a 41-14 victory over the Crusaders to improve their record to 2-4. The Lions want to keep the momentum going this week. The Lions will travel to Ripley this Friday, and the game will start at 7:00 p.m.

Scotts Hill had an outstanding first quarter in this game. The Lions were able to put the ball into the end zone three times in the first quarter alone. Konnor Goff and Kyle Carter scored running the football, and Rocky Jones had a 10-yard catch from…

For complete coverage, see the September 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

