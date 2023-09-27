Lexington High School Tigers Get Back In the Win Column

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers football team traveled to Jackson, TN, to take on the South Side Hawks this past week. The Tigers improved their record to 2-4 with a 35-14 win over the Hawks. Lexington plans on adding another win this week at their homecoming against Manassas. This Friday, Homecoming will begin at 6:25 p.m., and the game will start at 7:00 p.m.

In the first quarter, Lexington was able to score first with a Ross McDaniel eight-yard run and successful extra-point to lead the game 7-0. The second quarter saw the Tigers put the ball into the end zone again. Ashton Hart ran…

For complete coverage, see the September 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

