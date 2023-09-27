Can it be Fixed? TDOT Officials Reviewing Options on Lexington Bypass/22A

Article by Steve Corlew-

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation met with local mayors, emergency responders, and law enforcement leaders concerning the dangerous intersection of Lexington Bypass (SR459) and Tennessee 22A, Monday afternoon, September 25th.

While no immediate solution was offered, state officials said they will begin looking at ways fix the high accident intersection and make it safer. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready had asked for the meeting after seven serious accidents have occurred since the bypass was opened on June 29th.

The intersection has rumble strips and stop signs on the 22A side, and the traffic on SR459 does not stop. Prior to construction of the bypass, traffic on Tennessee 22A did not…

