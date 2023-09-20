Scotts Hill Lions Defeated by McKenzie Rebels

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions football team was at home last Friday, September 15th to face off with the McKenzie Rebels. The Lions could not keep up with the Rebels in this game losing 13-43 which dropped their record to 1-4. Scotts Hill wants to get out of their losing slump and will look to do so against Liberty this Friday, starting at 7:00 p.m.

In the first quarter, McKenzie scored two times to take an early lead, but the Lions quarterback, Kyle Carter, connected with Noah Clayton for a 47-yard touchdown pass with Jorge Elias knocking in the extra-point. The score at the end of one quarter was 7-15 with the Lions trailing. McKenzie would break this lead open in the second quarter. The Rebels scored two more touchdowns and held Scotts Hill scoreless. The score at halftime saw the Lions behind 7-29. The third quarter began with the Lions scoring first. Kyle Carter connected with Malachi Johnson for a huge 70-yard touchdown pass, but

