LHS Loses Heartbreaker, Focuses on South Side

The Lexington Tigers’ focus now turns to Jackson South Side, after the Big Red saw a lead slip away in the final quarter in its 24-20 loss to Memphis Business Academy on Friday, September 15th.

South Side (2-3), is coming off a 27-0 loss to Chester County. The Hawks will host Lexington (1-4) in a key conference game this Friday. Both teams are 0-1 in the regional standings. Hardin County is leading the Class 4A, Region 6 standings with wins over Jackson North Side and South Gibson. North Side is in second place, followed by Chester County and South Gibson.

“We are going to be doing all we can to have them ready,” Coach Bryant Hollingsworth said about the upcoming game. “We are playing hard, but we are giving up too many big plays and not making enough.”

Big plays cost the Tigers the victory Friday night.

“One thing you can’t coach is speed, and they had it,” Hollingsworth observed. “We are going to keep grinding and we are going to keep working at it. Keep working to get better.”

Friday night, Lexington saw its lead slip away late, as big plays cost the Tigers a victory. The class of 2003 was celebrating its 20th reunion and was on hand to help cheer on the Big Red.

Leading 20-16, going into the final quarter, the MBA Execs started its possession from its own 20 yard line. On the second play from scrimmage a 75-yard touchdown run was erased by a MBA holding penalty. But the Execs…

