Lady Lions Volleyball Team Collects Two Wins

Article by Jordan Morris –

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions volleyball team had a good week. The Lady Lions played three games this past week.

The first opponent that Scotts Hill faced was North Side at North Side High School last Monday, September 11th. The Lady Lions won the game in three sets. The score of the three sets was 25-16, 25-21, and 25-19.

In the second game of the week, the Lady Lions hosted Middleton on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotts Hill lost game with this game going to 5 sets. The first set was a Lady Lions win with a score of 25-21. The second and third sets went to Middleton with scores of 19-25 and 22-25. Scotts Hill won the fourth set, and the score was 27-24. The final set was scored 16-18 in favor of Middleton.

The third and final game of the week saw the Lady Lions host…

For the complete article, see the September 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

