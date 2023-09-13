Lions Suffer Another Tough Loss to Covington

Scotts Hill High School Lions Football

Photo by Dan Eason / The Lexington ProgressArticle by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions football team traveled to Covington to face off with the Chargers last Friday, September 8th. The Lions had another rough week, losing to Covington 42-0. The Lions record is now 1-3. Scotts Hill will be back home this Friday, September 15th, against McKenzie and will look to get back in the win column.

Covington scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. The clock was continually running, and in the fourth quarter, no one on either team scored.

