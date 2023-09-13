LHS Volleyball Undefeated Against all District Opponents

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School volleyball program has had an exceptional season so far. The team played three games this past week, and two of the three were district games. The Lady Tigers went 2-1 and kept their perfect record against district teams. Lexington’s overall record is now 15-6 with a flawless 8-0 district record.

The first game the Lady Tigers played was against Liberty on Tuesday, September 5th. The game was a big one for Lexington because a win means they defeated all their district opponents at least once. The Lady Tigers won this game in three sets. 25-2, 25-5, and 25-2 were the scores of all three sets.

The assist leader was Kenzie Reeves. Reeves finished the game with….

