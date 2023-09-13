Lexington, Scotts Hill Students Begin Middle College

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Middle College Program at Jackson State Community College is giving Henderson County high school students a chance to earn college credits.

Twenty-eight students from Lexington High School and 10 from Scotts Hill High School are taking advantage of the new program.

The program is through a state grant and on the surface looks like a well-known Dual Enrollment program that the college has hosted for many years, according to Sandy Stanfill, director of the Jackson State Community College Henderson County-Lexington Center.

The grant awards students $2,000 per semester ($4,000 per year) to cover the cost of the program.

The new program allows high school juniors to enroll as full-time college students.

Under this new program not only are students earning college credits, but they can now earn a…

