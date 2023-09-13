Lexington Loses Close Game to North Side

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers football team took on the North Side Indians last Friday, September 8th, at home. The Tigers led for most of the game, but the result was a 17-18 loss for Lexington. The Tigers are now 1-3 and will look to bounce back with a win this Friday against Memphis Business Academy in another home game.

In the first quarter, Lexington fell behind early, with North Side’s running back taking a 94-yard run to the end zone. The North Side did not have…

For complete coverage, see the September 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

