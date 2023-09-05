Two Sentenced in 2019 Madison County Murder

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Lexington man and a Madison County woman have been convicted and sentenced in connection with the 2019 murder of a Madison County man.

Robert James Tipler, 34, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and 10 years for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, on July 10th, according to 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens’ office. Tipler’s co-defendant, Teriney Mcintosh, was sentenced to seven years of probation for being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder and aggravated assault.

On February 18th, 2019, the Jackson Police Department responded to a 911 call of a shooting in progress at 51 Coach Drive. When officers arrived, they found a victim, Ronnie Hines, 40, with multiple gunshot wounds to his…

