Scotts Hill Lions Struggle Against Westview

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scott Hill Lions football club traveled to Martin, Tennessee, to take on the Westview Chargers this past Friday, September 1st. The Lions had a rough game, not being able to put any points on the scoreboard in a 42-0 loss. Scotts Hill will head to Covington High School this Friday, September 8th. The game will start at 7:00 p.m.

In the first quarter, Westview put the ball in the endzone two times through the air and made both extra points. The score to end the first quarter was 14-0. The second quarter saw the Lions fall behind by such an amount that it made it impossible to comeback. The Chargers added…

For complete coverage, see the September 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

