LMS Minutemen Defeat HCN Tigers

HCN would receive the opening kickoff and be throttled by LMS’s defense. After punting, LMS would take over at midfield. LMS would put together a long drive, but HCN’s defense would make a stand, stopping LMS inside the 5-yard line. After two unsuccessful runs inside their own 5, HCN would take to the air as QB Webb White would hit WR Redding Wilson for a 25-yard gain down the sideline. With some breathing room, HCN would go back to the ground game. After a 5-yard run by Hemi Finch, the Tigers would then fumble on their next play, giving LMS the ball around the 40-yard line. The Tigers would put the Minutemen in a 4th and 15 situation but would be unable to stop them as Ross Wilson would carry around the end for enough yards to get the first down. After some more strong runs, Levi Wilkinson would score on a short run to give the Minutemen the lead. 6-0 with 5 seconds left in the first half. After the kickoff, the Tigers would start on their own 40 with 5 seconds left in the half. QB Webb White would hit a WR in stride on the Minutemen’s 35 for what looked like a possible TD, but the ball would slip through the WR’s hands. So instead of the game being tied or HCN possibly being up, the game would go to halftime: LMS 6 HCN 0.

LMS would receive the second-half kickoff and go to work. HCN would have LMS in 3rd and 11 when QB Ross Wilson would hit WR Akeem Cox on a…

