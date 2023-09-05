Lexington Tigers Fall to Crocket County Cavaliers

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School football program traveled to Crockett County last Friday, September 1st. The Tigers kept the game close until the fourth quarter, when the Cavaliers increased their lead from seven points to 27 points. The final score of the game was 37-10, with the Tigers on the losing side. The Tigers will be back home this Friday to take on Jackson North Side, and the game will start at 7:00 p.m.

The Tigers trailed early in the first quarter after a 32-yard field goal and a 41-yard pass for a touchdown by Crockett County. The score by the end of the first quarter was 10-0. In the second quarter, Lexington mounted their own run to get back in the game. Jakob Davis ran..

For complete coverage, see the September 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

