Scotts Hill Lions Collect First Win of the Season

The Scotts Hill High School football program hosted the Humboldt Vikings last Friday, August 25th. The Lions handled business by defeating the Vikings 20-0. Scotts Hill will be away in their next game against Westview High. The game will start at 7:00 p.m.

The Lions were able to secure their first win of the season. “It always feels good to get that first one out of the way. I was really impressed by how our guys played. We had a few timing issues on offense, but for the most part, everything was smooth on defense. We got after them and played a great game,” Coach Rennard Woodmore had to say about his team’s first win.

The first quarter of action saw Lions quarterback Kyle Carter connect with Romello Smith on a three-yard touchdown pass to put the Lions ahead 7-0. Scotts Hill would…

