LHS Volleyball Wins Three District Games

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington volleyball program played in three district games this past week and competed in the Creekwood Tournament this past Saturday. The Lady Tigers dominated all last week to improve their record to 10-5 and 3-0 in the district. Lexington is looking to continue that kind of dominance this week with three more district games.

The first game the Lady Tigers played last week was against Northside High School. Lexington took on the Lady Indians last Monday, August 21st. The Lady Tigers won all three sets to sweep Northside. In the first set, Lexington won 25-3. The second set was won 25-4, and in the final set, Lexington closed out the match by winning 25-6.

Kenzie Reeves led the Lady Tigers in…

