High Winds Bring Down Massive Oak Tree, Causes Damage

Article by Steve Corlew-

High winds swept through Henderson County on Saturday, August 26th, causing widespread power outages and down trees.

Henderson County Emergency Management Director Steve Denton said that damage was limited, but the most noted exception was a massive oak tree that fell at Noah Casner’s residence on Timberlake Road, in north Lexington.

The tree damaged three vehicles and a home. No injuries were reported according to Denton.

This year, emergency personnel have been responding to a number of down trees and power lines around the county. Denton said that with the trees full of foliage and the ground soaked from heavy rains, it does not take much wind to down a tree.

