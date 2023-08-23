Scotts Hill Lions Fall to In-County Rival Tigers

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions football program took on their in-county rival Lexington Tigers this past Friday, August 18th. Lexington is in division 4A, and Scotts Hill is in division 3A. When these two teams meet, the games are usually one-sided, but the Lions made sure that was not the case this year. Scotts Hill came to Lexington High School and put on a show. The Lions were defeated by the Tigers by two points, with a final score of 26-28.

Coach Rennard Woodmore talked about his thoughts on the game. “We played well, but if a few balls bounced our way, the results could have been different. My hat is off to Coach Hollingsworth; he has a great team. I believe the blocked punt was what changed the game. We left it all on the field tonight, and I am proud of our guys,” Woodmore stated. The Lions will…

