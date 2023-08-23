Prayer Walk Prepares Scotts Hill for Upcoming Year

Article by Steve Corlew-

“Therefore, I want the men everywhere to pray, lifting up holy hands without anger or disputing,” – 1 Timothy 2:8.

A student led prayer walk at Scotts Hill High School was held, Sunday, August 21st, after a student requested blessings be made for classrooms, halls, and doors at the school.

As music played and echoed throughout the halls, about fifty friends, family and community members took part in the walk.

Anna Beecham brought the idea forward after taking part in a similar prayer walk in Decatur County. With the help of her mother, church members and others, Anna spread the word about the event.

“I had seen that Decatur County was doing this stuff, and I wanted to put something together here,” Beecham said.

“I got it all going for the glory of God,” Beecham said.

Beecham attends the Trinity Assembly of God in Decaturville.

“We will walk everywhere we can, in the building,” she noted.

