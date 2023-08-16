LHS Football Alumni to Be Honored Before Home Opener

Article by McArthur Lewis-

Lexington High School will host a reception for the Tiger Football Alumni, prior to the home opener with Scotts Hill, as Lexington kicks off its centennial season, Friday, August 18th.

Not only is this the 100th year for football at LHS, but it is also the final year in Tiger Stadium. The stadium is being replaced after this season. Those planning to attend should RSVP Coach Bryant Hollingsworth at hollingsworth.bryant@hcschoolstn.org or Della Hollingsworth at Hollingsworth.della@hcschoolstn.org. by Wednesday, August 16th.

This meet and greet is to commemorate all the seasons and players that have played over the 100-year history that started in 1923. After the reception, prior players and fans will be requested to move into the LHS auditorium for a short program. Special speakers include…

For complete coverage, see the August 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!