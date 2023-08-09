LHS Volleyball Shows Out at Freed-Hardeman

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers Volleyball team traveled to Freed-Hardeman this past Saturday, August 5th, to play in a preseason tournament. The Lady Tigers wants to be as sharp as they can be before the season begins August 14th.

The Lady Tigers first opponent was Trinity Christian Academy, and they defeated them 2-0. Their second game was against Jackson Christian School where they also won 2-0. The final game of the tournament for the Lady Tigers took on the University School of Jackson, and they beat USJ 2-1, finishing the tournament with a flawless three wins and zero losses.

Coach Barger had this to say about his team, “Everyone contributed, and…

For complete coverage, see the August 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

