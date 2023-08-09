Henderson County North Football

The 2023 preseason has ended for the Henderson County North Tigers. After good performances in the Martin Jamboree against Dyersburg, the McKenzie Jamboree against Greenfield, and a competitive scrimmage with Hardin County, the Big Red Tigers are ready to roll into the 2023 season. The Tigers defense showed to be strong in the preseason giving up only two touchdowns in the three contests. The Tigers offense showed a balanced attack, displaying a strong running game against Dyersburg, an effective…

