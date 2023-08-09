Football Jamborees Set For Scotts Hill, Lexington

Article by Steve Corlew-

High school football fans can get a preview of the 2023 season this Friday night as Scotts Hill and Lexington play in jamborees.

Scotts Hill fans can meet the Lions, Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. at the Scotts Hill gym. The Lions will host Riverside, Friday, at 6:00 p.m.

Lexington held a “Meet the Tiger’s” event on Tuesday, August 8th and will travel to the Huntingdon Jamboree, Friday night, August 9th, to play the Huntingdon Mustangs at 7:00 p.m.

This season Lexington is celebrating its century of football and plans are in the works for a special celebration on the Tiger’s opening night.

Lexington will host Scotts Hill, August 18th, at 7:00 p.m.

Subscribe Today!