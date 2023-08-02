LHS Prepares for Season, Coaches Have Reunion

Article by Steve Corlew-

It was a homecoming for Dyersburg’s Coach Bart Stowe.

His team faced Lexington’s Big Red on the field bearing his father’s name in a pre-season scrimmage, Friday, July 28th.

Both teams were preparing for the 2023 season. Dyersburg does not meet Lexington in the regular season.

“It is like a homecoming. I always enjoy coming back to Lexington,” Coach Stowe said Friday night. “My mom still lives here; my sister still lives here. I have a lot of great memories and I have a lot of friends here.”

It wasn’t just a homecoming for Coach Stowe, but it was also a reunion with a teammate. Lexington Coach Bryant Hollingsworth played with…

