Lexington Senior Little League Place 3rd in the Southeast Regional

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Senior Little League team traveled to Tampa, Florida to compete in the Southeast Regional Tournament to represent Tennessee. The goal was to win and make it to the world series. These young men worked extremely hard to get to this point and were thrilled to represent their state.

The first game the young men played was last Saturday, July 22 was against West Virginia – Hedgesville Little League. Lexington Little League played had a great game on the offensive side. The game went to extra innings with Lexington scoring a run at bottom of the 8th to win 8-7.

Lexington took on…

