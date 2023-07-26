TN and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge Announces Season Dates and Regulations for the Upcoming 2023/2024 Hunt Program

Article Submitted-

While most people are out enjoying their summer and its warm weather activities, hunters are already gearing up for shorter days and colder weather. The Tennessee and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuges (NWR) have released the 2023/2024 Hunting Regulations.

For the Tennessee NWR, crow and dove hunting are open same as statewide seasons not to extend past Nov. 14th on all areas of the refuge, except Hunt Area 4. That area of the refuge, called the Duck River Remainder or Hunt Area 4, is open for the full statewide season for deer, squirrel, dove, crow, raccoon, and opossum. Hunters will note that all hiking trails will remain open during hunt seasons, so caution is urged and shooting from a hiking trail is prohibited.

Continuing again this year, Cross Creeks NWR and Tennessee NWR will no longer offer quota hunts for deer and will remain open to statewide seasons through Nov. 14th for Hunt Areas 1,2,3 and 5. Hunt Area 4, on Tennessee NWR, will continue to remain open for the full statewide season for deer.

The Henry County portion of the Tennessee NWR remains classified as a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) positive area which requires restrictions to deer carcass transportation and disposal. See www.tn.gov/twra/hunting/cwd for more information.

The new hunt brochures for each refuge are now available online and at refuge offices, kiosks, and area sporting goods stores. Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge provides hunting opportunities on Big Sandy Unit, Duck River Unit and Busseltown Unit for white-tailed deer, raccoon, wild turkey, squirrel, crow, dove and resident Canada goose. Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge provides hunts for…

