Lexington Lady Tigers Volleyball Team Prepare for Upcoming Season

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lady Tiger Volleyball has been hard at work over the summer. The Volleyball team has completed their skills and team camps. The Lady Tigers have been putting in a lot of practice time. The players have been getting each morning of their summer 7-9am.

The season is set to start August 14th. As usual, the Lady Tigers have big expectations for this season. After losing two strong leaders, the volleyball team is seeing both their leadership and skills develop as well.

Coach Brad Barger had this to say about their upcoming season, “This season is no different than any other. We will strive to get better every day.”

This year the team will be led by…

For complete coverage, see the July 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

