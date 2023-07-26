Henderson County Football Teams First Practice Week in Pads

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Henderson County football teams had their first official practice in pads this past week. The teams have been working hard week in and week out preparing for the impending football season. The players know they are just a few more weeks away from that first kick-off to start the season.

The players got to finally put the pads on and get them to run some full speed reps in pads over this past week. The excitement of getting to do what football is about and that is the contact part of the sport. Coaches and players alike are ready to put all the work they have been putting in over the summer to the test.

