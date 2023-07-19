Let the Sunshine In, Solar Proposed To Save on School Energy Cost

Article by Steve Corlew-

A solar energy company with local ties made a cost savings proposal to the Henderson County Board of Education, Thursday, July 14th.

Good Idea Solar is planning to build a solar farm west of Lexington, near the Sand Ridge Baptist Church and an existing Lexington Electric System substation.

The solar farm would be constructed on property owned by Ian Gorski and his neighbor, Zack Parker. Gorski is vice-president of Tennessee development for the company and Parker is owner of Scotts Bar-B-Q.

Company founder and CEO Justin Aydelotte, and Ian Dezen, Good Idea Solar’s chief engineering officer presented the plan to school board members. If the board went with the first option, full power, then they would receive a…

For complete coverage, see the July 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

