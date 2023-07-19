Bird Competes in State-Wide Ultramarathon

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Lexington native and Union City banker, Matthew Bird competed in an ultra-marathon that took runners from the Mississippi River near Hickman County, KY to the top of Sand Mountain in Georgia.

The Last Vol State Race is not your normal marathon. It is a 500K (314 miles) test of endurance mostly as they try to reach “the Rock” at the top of Sand Mountain in Northeast Georgia. Runners start their adventure crossing the Mississippi from Missouri to Kentucky. Much of the 314-mile journey is through Tennessee.

Bird completed 115 miles of the course before having to withdraw from the race. According to family members he had previously been under the weather before the race.

This year 121 runners from across the United States and abroad competed in the event, which started July 13th at Dorena Landing, Missouri.

Last year Bird finished…

For complete coverage, see the July 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!