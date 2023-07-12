Henderson County High School Football Ramps Back Up

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington and Scotts Hill High School football teams have just come off a two-week dead period from June 28th until July 10th. This dead period was needed for some, but it is time to get back on the grind for the upcoming season.

The players and coaches are rested up and ready to get things started with this week being their first week back from a long two-week rest. The time to start putting some serious work in on their defense and offense at close to full speed. The football season is right around the corner and players and coaches are getting excited for that first kick-off to start the season.

Subscribe Today!