Obituaries For July 12, 2023 Edition

Wanda Kennedy Alexander, 84

Angela Marie Ballard, 56

James Hoyle Bledsoe, 79

David Lynn Burton, 67

James Ray Burton, 88

Ruby Mae Clenney, 100

Ricky Erickson, 61

Rhonda Singleton Gaston, 55

Rev. Vaughn Ray Hamm, 89

Donn Alan Hoffmann, 73

Steven C. Martin, 64

Billy A. Reeves 84

Pauline Dunback Schenck, 64

Lewis Clark Screws, Sr., 81

Jeanette Stewart, 69

Bennie Mae Wood, 77

For complete obituaries, see the July 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!