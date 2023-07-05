Scotts Hill Lions Football Participate in 7-on-7 with Perry County & Hardin County

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Football Program participated in two 7-on-7’s a couple of weeks ago. The Lions traveled to both Perry County and Hardin County for the teams to get some practice runs. The goal for these teams is to get some reps closer to game speed against actual competition. The two teams got to see how their schemes and plays would hold up in a small competitive setting. The teams run plays to get a bit closer to game speed reps, and coaches get some real looks at players’ abilities. The players benefit from this by going through all the plays on both sides of the ball without the tackling involved. Scotts Hill participated in these small competitions before the season started to get their games trending in the right direction. This week and last are their dead period, but when the players comeback they will be putting on the pads and the ramp up to the football season begins.

Subscribe Today!