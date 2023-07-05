Lexington Awarded Site Development Grant

Article by Steve Corlew-

With the help of Henderson County, Lexington was able to secure a million-dollar grant for an industrial road connection to the Timberlake Industrial Park.

The grant was announced Thursday, June 29th, by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“I wanted to say how much we appreciate the county partnering with us on this,” Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said. “While the grant went through the county, but the city is doing the match.”

The grant was one of 10 new site development grants announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.

The money from the grant will be used to purchase property, grading and access road construction to the industrial park.

The 10 grants totaled $5.9 million and are designed to help communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and…

