Lexington 6U Softball All-Stars World Series Bound

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington 6U softball all-star team has had a great run this year. These young ladies are currently UNDEFEATED and holding titles for both District and State Champs. They have been solid on both offense and defense. Every time they touched the field, they dominated their opponents. The team has played their way to the world series, this is an amazing feat. The team will be heading to the nationals in Hot Springs, Arkansas in July. Congratulations to these young ladies, and go show out for the city of Lexington, TN.

