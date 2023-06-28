Lexington Tigers Football Participate in 7-on-7 with Adamsville

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers Football Program participated in their first 7-on-7 Last Monday, June 19. Adamsville came into town for both the teams to get some practice runs. The goal for these teams is to get some reps closer to game speed against actual competition. The two teams got to see how their schemes and plays would hold up in a small competitive setting.

The teams run plays to get a bit closer to game speed reps, and coaches get some real looks at players’ abilities. The players benefit from this by going through all the plays on both sides of the ball without the tackling involved. Adamsville and Lexington came together before the season started to help each other get their games trending in the right direction. This week is their dead period, but when the players comeback they will be putting on the pads and the ramp up to the football season begins…

