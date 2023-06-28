Lexington Bypass Opens June 29th After Many Delays

Article by Steve Corlew-

After months of waiting, road closures, detours and delays, the Lexington bypass will finally open on Thursday, June 29th.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is urging motorists to watch and obey the new traffic signals.

Jones Brothers Construction was awarded the $36 million project in December of 2019 and the bypass was originally scheduled to open in October 2022.

Construction of the bypass caused several detours, first when Tennessee 22 South was closed to construct the new interchange, then when Tennessee 22A was closed. Poor communication also led to confusion about road closures and detours.

The bypass, SR459, links U.S. 412 west of Lexington to Tennessee 22 south. A message board will warn travelers of the new signal that will be activated. Traffic traveling eastbound on U.S. 412 from Jackson into Lexington can either…

