Dyer Stresses Life Lessons as He Coaches Baseball

Article by Steve Corlew-

Brad Dyer is not just trying to make his team better young baseball players, but he is trying to make them better young men in the community.

Speaking before the Lexington Rotary Club, June 20th, the Lexington High School baseball coach said life lessons and building a culture were important.

Dyer returned to coaching high school baseball at his alma mater after being on the sideline to spend time with family. He is bringing his experience and his coaching talents home to make a difference.

“The biggest reason for taking the job,” Dyer said, “was because I can make a difference here.”

Dyer was hired in 2022. He had coached baseball at the University School of Jackson from 2003-2013, where he led the Bruins to a state championship in 2012. USJ had nine state tournament appearances and three state title games.

Dyer had also been an assistant coach at LHS as well as coaching many youth and travel teams.

Coach Dyer, who had…

