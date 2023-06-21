Mason Taylor Named LHS Lady Tigers Softball Coach

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Softball Program officially selected their new head coach this past Tuesday, June 13. Mason Taylor has been named as the head softball coach of the Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Team for the 2023-2024 season. Mason Taylor was born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee, and is married to his high school sweetheart, Presley Taylor. They have a seven-month-old daughter, Palmer Kate.

Mason graduated from South Side High School and completed his college degree at the University of Memphis at Lambuth. This will be only his second stint coaching softball, but his coaching career began at McNairy Central High School and later at Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, where he coached football and baseball. Mason has been at South Side High School for the past two years, where he coached football for two years, baseball for a year, and softball this past season.

