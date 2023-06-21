Lexington High School Football Youth Camp

Article by Jordan Morris-

Lexington High School’s Football Coaching Staff had a busy week last week with the the Youth Camp. The camp lasted three days and started at 8:00 a.m. and finished at 11:00 a.m. The kids would do some agility and working out. Then, they would start in on the running back, quarterback, and wide receiver drills. The kids would also work on tackling and some defensive techniques. At the end of each of the days the kids would divide up into teams and play a game of tag football against one another. The competition would bring all that the kids had worked on that day into action. All the coaches and kids had a blast and turned out to be another successful Lexington High School Youth Football Camp.

For complete coverage, see the June 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!