Hamburger and Hot Rod Nationals This Weekend

Article by Steve Corlew-

This year’s 5th annual Hamburger and Hot Rod Nationals will feature Daniel Barkley, “Mr. Hot Wheels”, and his Hot Wheels Truck, June 24th at Parkers Crossroads city park.

The park is located at I-40 and Tennessee 22 North in Parkers Crossroads.

The event features classic cars, food, and entertainment with gates opening at 8:00 a.m. Entertainment will feature the Bryan Moffitt Band and the Tennessee Blues Brothers at the amphitheater stage.

There is a $25 vehicle registration fee. General Admission is $5 with 12 and under free.

Proceeds go to the Lexington FFA Alumni Projects and Scholarships, American Legion Post 77, and other local area charities.

Many awards and prizes will be given away, including a Jerry Stanfill Memorial Award in memory of event co-founder Jerry Stanfill. The award is given to…

For complete coverage, see the June 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

