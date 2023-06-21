2023 Florida Largemouth Bass Stocking on Pickwick Lake

Article Submitted-

PICKWICK LAKE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) was joined by local fishermen, middle and high school anglers, coaches, and mentors passionate about bass fishing to help stock Florida strain largemouth bass fingerlings in Pickwick Lake on Monday, June 12, 2023.

After learning Mississippi had stocked their portion of Pickwick Lake with Florida largemouth bass, TWRA added additional fish to create a more significant, impactful stocking effort. Approximately 21,000 Florida strain largemouth bass fingerlings were stocked in four locations from the Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama state lines to Pickwick Dam.

TWRA biologists are passionate about investing in the quality of fishing in Tennessee lakes, reservoirs, and streams. Stockings like this have allowed TWRA to recover threatened species like native brook trout, alligator gar, and lake sturgeon and improve the genetics of popular sportfish.

TWRA has focused on genetics by introducing Florida largemouth bass at Pickwick and other popular waters, such as Chickamauga Lake and Kentucky Reservoir. These Florida largemouth bass stockings will not improve the density of the bass populations. Still, they will hopefully improve…

