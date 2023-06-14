Planning Commission Approves LHS Football Stadium Site Plan

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Planning Commission gave its approval to the site plan for the Lexington High School new football stadium, during the commission’s regular session Monday, June 12th.

The plan approved flipping the home and visitor side of the field and a new artificial turf. The current Tiger Stadium was completed in 1961.

The plans include two new buildings to house the home and visitor dressing rooms and new parking on the east side of the stadium. Parking will include 12 handicap accessible spaces.

Mayor Jeff Griggs questioned storm water drainage at the site.

“The field itself will drain underground. We will have a drainage system there,” Shawn Winberry of TLM Associates said.

In 2022 the Henderson County Board of Education approved the new stadium for Lexington High School and a reconfiguration of the Scotts Hill High School football stadium.

Initial cost estimates for the projects are $6.8 million for Lexington High School and approximately $1 million for Scotts Hill High School.

Work on the new stadium will begin…

