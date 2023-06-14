Pine Tree Country Club Hosts Junior Golf

Photo by Jordan Morris / The Lexington Progress

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Pine Tree Country Club and Fran Todd put together a fun way to get the youth of Lexington into golf. The ages that can participate range from three years old all the way to 19 years of age. This past Tuesday, June 6, was the opening night of Junior Golf and several parents and kids were in attendance.

The older kids and younger adults started early going out and playing nine holes, after they finished the nine holes came back and helped the younger kids cycle through several practice drills. The younger children would rotate between the putting green and both practice areas. The kids worked on putting, chipping, and hitting drives.

The Pine Tree Country Club will have Junior Golf every Tuesday starting at 5:00 p.m. until July 25th.

Subscribe Today!