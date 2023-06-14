Hall Qualifies for Junior High Rodeo Team

Article by Steve Corlew–

Lexington’s Braxton Hall recently qualified for the National Junior High School Rodeo team and will be competing in the 18th annual National Junior High Rodeo Finals, June 18th through June 24th in Perry, Ga.

Hall will compete in boys Breakaway Roping and boys Goat Tying competition.

He will join about 1,200 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, and Mexico in the world largest junior high rodeo.

The event will crown a National Junior High Rodeo World Champion. Over $80,000 in prizes and $200,000 in college scholarships are up for grabs.

To earn the title, contestants must finish in the top 2o based on their combined times/scores in the first to go-rounds to advance to Saturday evening’s finals. The world champion will then…

For complete coverage, see the June 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

