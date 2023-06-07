Tigers & Lions Kick-off Football Spring Practice

Lexington High School Tigers Football

Photo by Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Article by Jordan Morris-

Football in Henderson County is only a couple of months away. The football season is slowly approaching for both the Scotts Hill Lions and Lexington Tigers. The coaches and young men are hard at work preparing for their first games on August 11th. The young men could be seen this past week working on their form tackling, throwing, receiving, and agility during their spring practices. Both teams are looking to have a very solid season and make runs to the post season and both teams fan bases are excited for the football season to begin.

